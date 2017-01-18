Freeride Chronicles: Powder Highway

This week’s episode of Freeride Chronicles is ACTION PACKED, as the crew hits British Columbia’s, Powder Highway. This is a new resort known for leg crushing vert, mega dumps, and some of the best inbound powder skiing anywhere!

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is known for snow quality and snow quantity. The resort get a consistent average of 30-40 feet of pow per year. Not only is the snow a selling point of the resort but so is the terrain, with over 3,200 acres, great side country terrain, and long leg-burning groomers.

To get in on all the action, check out the Freeride Chronicles episode on our YouTube channel here.