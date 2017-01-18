Freeride Chronicles: Skeena Mountain Heli Ski

Welcome back to another episode of Free ride Chronicles! If you haven’t checked out last weeks episode Powder Highway, you can watch it here.

If you love pow, then you’ll LOVE this episode. Do we have you hooked yet? The host of the Freeride Chronicles Bob Legasa flies us over the Skeena Mountain Range and all it has to offer avid skiers.

Northern escape heli skiing is the 4th largest heli ski in the world. It hosts over 7,000 square km of skiing, with such a variety that it makes it nearly impossible to strike powder! Therefore if you choose to ski the Skeena Mountains, be ready to experience nirvana.