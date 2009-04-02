Copper Mountain’s FOUR Feet of Freshness!

The hour glass was tipped on March 23rd, and since then Copper Mountain has received 45 inches of new snow. Winter, in joint discussions with Mother Nature, decided Spring and Summer could wait their turn. With only 17 more days left in Copper’s season, the time would be now to get there and make your mark in the freshies. Oh the joy of fresh snow, better than any other type of fresh you can ponder. Fresh pizza, fresh donuts, fresh music, all worthy if done right, but fresh snow stands above all.

Don’t forget about Sunsation, Copper’s end of season celebration happening over two weekends in April (11-12 & 18-19).