Errol Kerr Posts Two Seconds in FIS Downhills at Mammoth Invitational

That steady rasta beat in the background is not your iPod or imagination. The Errol Kerr story is getting bigger and louder by the minute. The one-man Jamaican ski team, Kerr posted two second place finishes in two FIS downhills at the Mammoth Invitational this past weekend. Travis Ganong, the 20-year-old superstar-in-the-making and U.S. Ski Team member, finished first both days. Travis is much better skiing than playing Rock Band. I’ve witnessed both.

As for Kerr, his Olympic dream is flexing its boundaries. Second place in downhill for the man who burst on the scene two years ago in ski cross. The goal for Kerr at these FIS races was to gage his competitiveness in the speed races (downhill and super G) with an eye on racing not just ski cross at the Vancouver Olympics, but super G and downhill as well. In a stacked racing field with a handful of U.S. Ski Team members, Kerr shined. Asked about the significance of the two second place finishes, Kerr said, “It means that we can be competitive and we should do it. There were six, seven U.S. Ski Team members (in the field). Any day you’re ahead of those guys, it’s a good day.”

It was a good day. Cue Ice Cube, smile like Errol Kerr, and hop on the bandwagon while there are still prime seats available.

photo by Tom Hochrein of Mammoth Photos