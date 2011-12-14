Tune Up Your Shredding Skills at Deer Valley Resort

Feeling a little rusty? Ski’s collecting dust? Lucky for you and your pride, Deer Valley Resort’s Skier Services department is offering a unique selection of specialty ski programs designed to improve guests’ skills, confidence, knowledge and overall enjoyment of the sport. Whether you’re a child or adult, a top-level skier or an eager beginner, or even someone returning to the sport after a season or many years, Deer Valley offers lessons and programs that will inspire you and improve your skills.

First and foremost, don’t miss the seventh season of the Mahre Training Center Ski Camps hosted by Olympic medal winners and brothers, Phil and Steve Mahre! Three three-day camps and two five-day camps will be held. Class sizes for the clinics are typically between five and seven people, ages 12 years and older, for all ability zones. Participants will receive six hours of daily instruction by Deer Valley’s top ski instructors, the chance to ski with Phil and Steve Mahre during the camp, daily lift tickets, evening sessions, the unique Mahre Training Center progression, video and other amenities.

In Addition Deer Valley will continue its highly popular Men’s and Women’s Adult Specialty Clinics this season, conducted by Deer Valley’s top ski instructors. The clinics feature stance, balance and alignment analysis, Dartfish technology video analysis, new equipment demo and a get-acquainted social, as well as multiple hours on the slopes perfecting and enjoying the sport! One Men’s Weekend and two Women’s Weekends (all ability zones) will be offered this season, as well as Women on Wednesdays and Men on Thursdays programs (all ability zones) running five consecutive Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Finally, if the little ones are feeling left out, Deer Valley Ski School also offers a wide array of children’s lessons for kids from 3 to 14 years old. Specialty Programs offer children the opportunity to improve their skiing in a fun, safe environment. The Pre-School Programs (for children 3 to 5 years old) are offered half days twice a week during January and February this winter. The Friday Afternoon Program is for children ages 3 to 14 and runs six weeks on Friday afternoons in January and February. The Saturday or Sunday Ski Experience is for children ages 3 to 14 years and runs full days Saturdays and Sundays in January and February.

Advance reservations are required for all of Deer Valley’s specialty programs. For a complete listing of specialty clinic dates, rates and other information, please see deervalley.com or contact resort Communications Manager Emily Summers at 800-424-DEER (3337) or 435-645-6522.