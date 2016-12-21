Season 4 of the Freeride Chronicles is filled with plenty of cool stops and stories. Come along with the crew as we sample some of British Columbias finest powder.

With stops at Monashee Powder Snowcats, Northern Escape Heli, Baldface Lodge, Selkirk Snowcat Skiing and Revelstoke Mountain Resort, This crew knows how to get after the freshies.

Season 4 of the Freeride Chronicles

Freeride Chronicles Season 4 Teaser