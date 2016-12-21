Season 4 of the Freeride Chronicles is filled with plenty of cool stops and stories. Come along with the crew as we sample some of British Columbias finest powder.
Devin “Daredevil” Dufenhorst putting the charge on the freshies at Schweitzer mountain resort
With stops at Monashee Powder Snowcats, Northern Escape Heli, Baldface Lodge, Selkirk Snowcat Skiing and Revelstoke Mountain Resort, This crew knows how to get after the freshies.
Northern escape Heli Guide Owen day showing the group how it’s done
It’s deep at Selkirk Snowcat Skiing
Skier: Bob Legasa
PC: Ryan Zimmer
Season 4 of the Freeride Chronicles
Freeride Chronicles Season 4 Teaser
A former member of the United States Freestyle ski team, Bob Legasa combined his passion for skiing, outdoors and storytelling and created Freeride Media. Bob has won numerous Society of Photo Journalism Awards and a highly coveted Emmy Award. With over 25 years as a professional Freestyle skier Bob has taken his knowledge of the sport into a variety of different fields including, Television, journalism, coaching, and event management. Bob's passion for skiing can be seen on The Freeride Chronicles
Together with his wife Jane of 21 years Bob has two beautiful girls Alli and Hannah. The entire family loves to ski and they can be found most every winter weekend skiing at Schweitzer Mountain.