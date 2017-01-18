Paradise at Valhalla Powdercats

The stars definitely aligned on this trip to Valhalla Powdercats the first week of January! The interior of British Columbia has been hammered with constant resets over the Christmas break setting us up for the perfect opportunity to capture some incredible skiing on our first Freeride Chronicles TV shoot of the season.

Now mix in Bluebird skies and an All Star team which consisted of Matt Reardon, Daron Rahlves, Amie Engerbretson, Jeff Engerbretson, John Witt, Aspen Witt, Matt Gillis, Tommy Frey, Justin Miller and myself, you know your in for something special.

Day One was a perfect way to start with this crew as we ventured around exploring this new terrain. Lot’s of Rock drops, spines, couliers and plenty of hero making pitches were on hand. Second run of the day Daron found a sweet spine with a nice exit drop to kick off the day. Talk about waking up!



Day Two Professional Freeskier Amie Engerbretson finally arrived after getting snowed in at SLC. Another perfect day in store except for the brutal cold temps with that in mind we we did some more exploring in search of south facing slopes with sun on it. What a difference that made being in the sun all day, never really felt the negative temps as we crushed plenty of fun terrain.

Day Three was more of the same until noonish when a storm started rolling in bringing another reset to the Valhallas. We played around in the trees for the remainder of the day and then wrapped up shooting with some non stop, high speed runs. Pretty cool trying to stay tight with Hahnekahm winner Daron Rahlves back down to the cat.

Valhalla is located just outside of Nelson, British Columbia and has all sorts of packages from one day to multi day packages.

check them out. valhallapow.com

Here’s a short video recap of the trip, enjoy!