Paradise at Valhalla Powdercats

Posted By: Freeride Chronicles on January 18, 2017 10:52 am

The stars definitely aligned on this trip to Valhalla Powdercats the first week of January! The interior of British Columbia has been hammered with constant resets over the Christmas break setting us up for the perfect opportunity to capture some incredible skiing on our first Freeride Chronicles TV shoot of the season.

Justin Miller capturing the Action

Now mix in Bluebird skies and an All Star team which consisted of Matt Reardon, Daron Rahlves, Amie Engerbretson, Jeff Engerbretson, John Witt, Aspen Witt, Matt Gillis, Tommy Frey, Justin Miller and myself, you know your in for something special.

Tommy Frey doing his best Highlighter Pen impression

Day One was a perfect way to start with this crew as we ventured around exploring this new terrain. Lot’s of Rock drops, spines, couliers and plenty of hero making pitches were on hand. Second run of the day Daron found a sweet spine with a nice exit drop to kick off the day. Talk about waking up!
Jeff Engerbretson back on the other side of the camera for this shoot

Day Two Professional Freeskier Amie Engerbretson finally arrived after getting snowed in at SLC. Another perfect day in store except for the brutal cold temps with that in mind we we did some more exploring in search of south facing slopes with sun on it. What a difference that made being in the sun all day, never really felt the negative temps as we crushed plenty of fun terrain.

Amie is all smiles at Valhalla Powdercats

Matty Reardon getting deep in the Valhallas

Father-Daughter Duo Team Engerbretson slaying the Valhalla Powder

Day Three was more of the same until noonish when a storm started rolling in bringing another reset to the Valhallas. We played around in the trees for the remainder of the day and then wrapped up shooting with some non stop, high speed runs. Pretty cool trying to stay tight with Hahnekahm winner Daron Rahlves back down to the cat.

Smooth Operator Daron Rahlves

Valhalla is located just outside of Nelson, British Columbia and has all sorts of packages from one day to multi day packages.

check them out. valhallapow.com

Here’s a short video recap of the trip, enjoy!

Freeride Chronicles ( More Posts)

A former member of the United States Freestyle ski team, Bob Legasa combined his passion for skiing, outdoors and storytelling and created Freeride Media. Bob has won numerous Society of Photo Journalism Awards and a highly coveted Emmy Award. With over 25 years as a professional Freestyle skier Bob has taken his knowledge of the sport into a variety of different fields including, Television, journalism, coaching, and event management. Bob's passion for skiing can be seen on The Freeride Chronicles Together with his wife Jane of 21 years Bob has two beautiful girls Alli and Hannah. The entire family loves to ski and they can be found most every winter weekend skiing at Schweitzer Mountain.


