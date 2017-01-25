Sammy Carlson Rejoins the Dakine Snow Team

SIA SNOWSPORT PRESS RELEASE

HOOD RIVER, Oregon (January 24, 2017) – Dakine is excited to announce the return of freeskier Sammy Carlson to its team of elite snow athletes. Raised in Hood River, Carlson has a long history with Dakine as a team rider and ambassador, and will continue his legacy with the brand through an accessories partnership beginning Winter 2018/19.

Newly awarded Skier of the Year for a second season by Freeskier Magazine and the winner of Best Male Performance, Best Powder, and Best Air titles at the recent 17th Annual Powder Awards, Carlson has been dominating the freeskiing scene since fellow athlete and friend, Eric Pollard, enticed him away from ski racing and into the terrain park over 14 years ago. As the first skier to successfully pull off a triple cork, Carlson continues to impress with his bevy of tricks, earning him 8 X-Games medals so far in his career.

“I’m stoked to be a part of the Dakine crew again and be riding such quality mitts and packs. Looking forward to helping to design some new accessories with Dakine in my backyard. Keep an eye out for my new Signature Series next season,” said Carlson.

