When it rains, it pours! Jeff Leger powers through the freshly dumped backcountry pow. He even skies down a darn near vertical mountain face. Check out this incredibly talented extreme athlete!

Taylor Phelps is a California State University of Channel Islands graduate with a degree in Communications. Born and raised near the coast of Southern California, she has developed a passion for the ocean and the mountains. Additionally, she has a special interest in cross cultural communication and plans to develop her knowledge on the topic by traveling the world someday.