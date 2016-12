Big cliff skiing is the real deal! The only competition on the mountain is yourself. There is no pressure on landing a trick, completely the perfect turns, or “showing off” by any means. If you conquer the mountain, and take the leap of faith over the edge, you earn yourself a beer! Watch these guys take the plunge off some of the steepest mountain cliff sides (on purpose) and live to tell the tale.

