Did It Snow in Hawaii?!

Can the rumors be true?! Is it possible that the tropical islands of Hawaii were hit with a freak snow storm at 2am the other day? This viral news hit the news hard and we are here to explain. The video above features a weather cam which shows active rain. It’s unclear if it is actually snowing or if the cams captured the steady rains that regularly grace the islands with its presence. Whatever the case may be, Hawaii’s weather conditions rarely drop below 68 degrees and in order to see any form of snow, temperatures must hit a solid 32 degrees fahrenheit.

On Mauna Kea, it’s a different story. Nestled on the Big Island, Mauna Kea, a volcano that peaks nearly 14,000 feet above sea level, often sees a dusting of snow every year! Matthew Foster, a staff meteorologist with the weather service in Honolulu told USA Today that “as long as we have deep enough clouds to support ice crystals, and when you have cold enough temperatures at the summit level, you can get snowfall.” So contrary to belief, beautiful sunny Hawaii does in fact snow!

Fun Fact: at one point, you could even ski on the Mauna Kea mountain tops until they reserved the area for scientific and spiritual purposes. Additionally, because in recent years the mountain only receives a light dusting of snow, actually attempting to ski down the mountain could be incredibly dangerous. But there you have it folks, it is possible for it to snow in Hawaii.