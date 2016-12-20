Whistler Blackcomb Dress Like Santa Ski Day

Whistler Blackcomb Press Release

‘Twas the week before Christmas, when all through the resort, Santa was spotted skiing, his favourite sport. Santa and Mrs. Claus caught the first chair, in hopes that fresh tracks soon would be theirs.

Whistler Blackcomb’s annual Dress Like Santa Day returned to ring in the holiday season on Saturday, December 17, with the first 100 people dress like Santa or Mrs. Claus receiving a complimentary lift ticket to ski or snowboard for the day. The Santa and Mrs. Claus’s enjoyed sunny conditions at Whistler Blackcomb, with 100% of lifts and skiable terrain now open for the season.

Whistler Blackcomb has received over 3.5 meters of total snowfall this season (nearly 12 feet), with a snow base of 151 centimeters as measured mid mountain.