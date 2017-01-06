Dump Alert in Mammoth Due to Storm

This storm is MEGA! There was an INSANE dump alert in mammoth due to a storm over the past couple of days. Around 40-84″ of powder coated the city, cars, and town which seems like a dream in theory, however the snowfall was so heavy that it effected the lift status of the mountain.

Fortunately the storm let up for the evening last night, allowing everyone to settle in and hopefully wake up to shreddable fresh pow. #mammothstories