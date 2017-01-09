Ascent to Powder – Tale of a Ski Town (Fernie, BC Ski Film)

Posted By: Taylor Phelps on January 9, 2017 1:29 pm

Ascent to Powder is a film that highlights the unique atmosphere of a cookie cutter, ski centric Christmas town called Fernie. Heiko Socher and his wife Linda were the primary visionaries and founders of the unique resort town. Fernie is located in a small valley, that miraculously gets dumped on every season.

Back in the 70′s, Fernie was first introduced to the uncommon sport of skiing, before it became the town’s way of life. The “townies’ observed as the snow crazed youth slowly took over, and developed Fernie into a ski centric city.

The dynamic town is home to all walks of life (ie ski bums, shop keepers, local teen pros, those passionate about skiing that moved to Fernie, and those that never left) that are impeccably active within the community. Skiing ultimately changed the lives of the individuals living there. Due to the influx of skiers in Fernie, more job opportunities opened up bringing those passionate about the snow together. The small town atmosphere is truly a special thing, and everyone living in the valley recognizes it.

Fernie is more than just a ski town, it’s a town full of culturally diverse, passionate, and uniquely amazing people.

