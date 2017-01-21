Avalanche Hits Hotel in Italy – 4 More Survivors!

FARINDOLA, Italy – A hotel in Central Italy was hit by a deadly avalanche Thursday afternoon. It was reported that over 30 people were missing during this natural disaster as Italy’s civil protection agency scrambled to their assistance.

This natural disaster was triggered by a series of earthquakes that hit this region the previous day. Due to harsh weather conditions, the rescuers struggled to navigate their way through blocked roads to the remote resort (Rigopiano hotel). Firefighter spokesman Alberto Maiolo reported that along with the five adult survivors found so far (and currently being treated), four new survivors have been found in the rubble and a total of 30 were believed to be trapped in the hotel.

“We are still working, we are verifying the signals we have and continuing our activities to verify if there are other people and when we will be able to pull them out,” Maiolo said Saturday morning.

Two other people escaped the devastation just before the avalanche struck, including Giampiero Parete, a chef vacationing with his family who first sounded the alarm by calling his boss. He was reunited with his wife and two children Saturday after they were among the first to be located and extracted from the debris. “Thank you everyone from my heart,” Parete wrote on Facebook. “Big hugs.”

The four new individuals found were brought to Pescara hospital and where reported to be in good condition.