Avalanche Hits Hotel in Italy – 4 More Survivors!

Posted By: Taylor Phelps on January 21, 2017 12:31 pm

FARINDOLA, Italy – A hotel in Central Italy was hit by a deadly avalanche Thursday afternoon. It was reported that over 30 people were missing during this natural disaster as Italy’s civil protection agency scrambled to their assistance.

Rescuers work at the avalanche-hit Rigopiano hotel, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. After two days huddled in freezing cold, tons of snow surrounding them in the wreckage of the avalanche-demolished hotel, survivors greeted their rescuers Friday as "angels." Among the 10 people pulled out alive was a plucky 6-year-old who just wanted her favorite cookies. (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico/The National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps (CNSAS) via AP) (The Associated Press)

This natural disaster was triggered by a series of earthquakes that hit this region the previous day. Due to harsh weather conditions, the rescuers struggled to navigate their way through blocked roads to the remote resort (Rigopiano hotel). Firefighter spokesman Alberto Maiolo reported that along with the five adult survivors found so far (and currently being treated), four new survivors have been found in the rubble and a total of 30 were believed to be trapped in the hotel.

“We are still working, we are verifying the signals we have and continuing our activities to verify if there are other people and when we will be able to pull them out,” Maiolo said Saturday morning.

Two other people escaped the devastation just before the avalanche struck, including Giampiero Parete, a chef vacationing with his family who first sounded the alarm by calling his boss. He was reunited with his wife and two children Saturday after they were among the first to be located and extracted from the debris. “Thank you everyone from my heart,” Parete wrote on Facebook. “Big hugs.”

The four new individuals found were brought to Pescara hospital and where reported to be in good condition.

