New England Ski Journal TV – Episode 1

New England Ski Journal TV shines the spotlight on our region’s snow country gems, exploring the trails, terrain parks, amenities and events at resorts big and small across New England. Check out resort lodging options, plus vibrant restaurant and nightlife scenes. Each episode also serves up an insightful ski shop segment, sponsored by Summit Ski & Snowboard. New England Ski Journal TV is your passport to a season of fun on and off the slopes.

Episode 1

Waterville Valley

In this episode, New England Ski Journal TV visits Waterville Valley Resort, a self-contained four-season destination that is accessible and affordable. In its 50th anniversary season, Waterville Valley has plenty to offer, including the new Green Peak area. Also, Teddy Schiavoni of Summit Ski & Snowboard serves up insight on some top new ski models for 2016-17.