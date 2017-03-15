New England Ski Journal TV – Episode 2

New England Ski Journal TV shines the spotlight on our region’s snow country gems, exploring the trails, terrain parks, amenities and events at resorts big and small across New England. Check out resort lodging options, plus vibrant restaurant and nightlife scenes. Each episode also serves up an insightful ski shop segment, sponsored by Summit Ski & Snowboard. New England Ski Journal TV is your passport to a season of fun on and off the slopes.

Episode 2

Ragged Mountain-

New England Ski Journal TV visits Ragged Mountain, a resort on the move, with innovative learning programs, a progressive attitude toward terrain parks and some great lodging options. including new slopeside offerings. Teddy Schiavoni of Summit Ski & Snowboard serves up insight on some top new boot models for 2016-17.