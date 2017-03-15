New England Ski Journal TV – Episode 3

New England Ski Journal TV shines the spotlight on our region’s snow country gems, exploring the trails, terrain parks, amenities and events at resorts big and small across New England. Check out resort lodging options, plus vibrant restaurant and nightlife scenes. Each episode also serves up an insightful ski shop segment, sponsored by Summit Ski & Snowboard. New England Ski Journal TV is your passport to a season of fun on and off the slopes.

Episode 3

Wachusett Mountain -

In this episode, New England Ski Journal TV checks out the family-owned Wachusett Mountain ski area, the closest big hill to Boston. With superb terrain, great dining and après-ski options and activities galore, including a fun night racing league, Wachusett is a mecca for snowsports enthusiasts. Also, Teddy Schiavoni of Summit Ski & Snowboard serves up insight on fashionable, fun and functional skiwear for 2016-17.