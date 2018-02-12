Chloe Kim Pulls off Back-to-Back 1080s and Earns Gold

The heat was on in the women’s halfpipe finals, and all eyes were on USA competitor Chloe Kim.

The 17-year-old hit the scene with a bang and showed promising skill well beyond her years. Starting the event with a score of 93.75, she set

the bar HIGH and nobody was able to catch her. By the third run, the scores were in, and she already took the gold. However winning gold by a landslide in the third run wasn’t enough for Kim… she pulled back-to-back 1080s in her victory lap.

Jiayu Liu representing China took silver with an 89.75 and then Kim’s fellow USA teammate, Arielle Gold took bronze with an 85.75. Congrats Chloe and go team USA!