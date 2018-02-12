USA Continues To Take Home Gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Going into this weeks set of competitions at the 2018 Winter Olympics, USA had a strong gold and silver medal backing their name.

By the end of Sunday, USA accumulated an additional bronze in figuring skating behind Russian and Canada. A gold in Slopestyle snowboarding thanks to Jami Anderson, valiantly defending this event she also dominated in the Sochi Olympics.

USA claimed their first gold medal of the season by none other than 17-year-old Red Gerard in the men’s Slopestyle event. It is Gerard’s first time at the Olympic Games and we think it is safe to say he earned his spot! Completely wowing the crowd with his skill and comfortability as a first time competitor.

A handful of final events are underway this morning and more medals are soon to be rewarded! Some outstanding athletes are representing USA and we look forward to seeing them come out on top during the men’s mogul freestyle skiing, women’s 1,500m speed skating, women’s individual normal hill ski jumping, and the women’s halfpipe final in snowboarding. Good luck USA!