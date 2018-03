The storm has hit!

Earlier this week Mammoth Mountain got a taste of what was “to come” getting about 12 inches of snow. But that was only the beginning…. this morning at 2am a massive storm hit with precipitation and humidity perfectly allighning at over 90%.

This storm will last through the entire weekend, so if you aren’t already up the mountain, proceed with caution. This storm was labeled as a “blizzard warning”, so please be with caution if you plan to make your way up the mountain.