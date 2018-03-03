Breaking News: A Major Avalanche Hit Mammoth Mountain Resulting in Lift Closure

Breaking News:

A major avalanche hit Mammoth Mountain this morning, resulting in lift closure for the entire mountain.

Around 10am Saturday morning, ski patrol was performing their routine avalanche control mitigation when movement from the upper part of the mountain lost control, which began the avalanche that moved toward the High Five express chair.

Luckily only 3 people were partially buried during the fast-moving fiasco and were able to free themselves to safety.

Joni Lynch, senior director of brand marketing at the mountain spoke out saying, “The first searches with transceivers, avalanche dogs and a RECCO search have not produced any results,” she said. “The third stage of the avalanche protocol involving a manual probe search is underway.”

Mountain patrol and other staff are taking necessary measures and have closed down the mountain/ all lifts for the day to ensure safety of others. Thanks to Mammoth Mountains skilled and prepared team, a first responders team was put into motion to scour the mountain in search of anyone in danger.