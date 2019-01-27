Up Close and Personal at the 2019 X Games Super-Pipe in Aspen

Jack Mitrani and Scotty Lago take viewers on a tour of the 22 foot tall, 575-foot long super-pipe at the 2019 X Games in Aspen, CO.

Jack Mitrani is one of snowboarding’s most popular personalities. After spending 12 years as a competitive snowboarder, he translated his talents into a career that celebrates his entrepreneurial and vivacious spirit. Today he is best known as a television host — most notably serving as the face of X Games — music festival producer, content creator and Martin Guitar Ambassador.

With an Olympic bronze medal and some seriously stylish airs in his pocket, Scotty Lago is a household name. Lago totes around a collection of X Games medals in various disciplines, the latest of which was gold for best method in 2011, which he won with his jaw wired shut after a backcountry filming accident. With multi-disciplined talents, the Seabrook kid decided to compete in both halfpipe and slopestyle during 2012. That season, he took a win at the Toyota Big Air comp in Japan, which earned him an invite to the prestigious backcountry event Red Bull Supernatural.

After taking a step back from a number of competitions in the 2012 season, Lago proved his snowy prowess once again in 2013. During a highly competitive Grand Prix in Park City, Lago took second and then went on to take third at the FIS World Cup at the Olympic test venue in Sochi, Russia. In the 2014 season, Scotty continued to be a crowd favorite with the most stylish frontside 900 nose grab in the business, which happened to earn him a second-place finish at the Mammoth Mountain Grand Prix.