Mammoth Mountain announced over twitter that they will keep the mountain open until at least the 4th of July.

“With the deepest snowpack in the country and most season snowfall to date (over 446” at the summit), we’re sending it straight to the 4th of July, or longer!”

This month alone, Mammoth has already collected 15 feet of snow! So get a shell for your car, snag yourself a season pass, and celebrate your independence at Mammoth Mountain!!