Canadian Professional Freeskier, Dave Treadway, Dies After Falling 100 Feet Into Crevasse While Skiing

The news just broke early today that pro skier, Dave Treadway, died Monday after falling around 100 feet into a crevasse while skiing in the backcountry between Whistler and Pemberton, British Columbia.

Treadway’s social platforms and members of the ski community confirmed the 34-year-olds sudden death.

He and a group of skiers were near Rhododendron Mountain when he fell into the crevasse. His crew took action immediately. Calling emergency responders and attempting to rescue him.

The Pemberton Search and Rescue team flew out to conduct the rescue. The team had a number of obstacles, conducting a safety assessment and constructing a rigging system to free the skier. The rescue took about an hour, and although friends and ski partners have confirmed Treadway’s death, his official cause of death has yet to be released.

Treadway will always be remembered as an incredible skier and a monumental human. Fellow professional skier and friend Mike Douglas posted a heartwarming memento on Instagram saying “all I know is the world just lost an incredible human being and a wonderful family is suffering unthinkable grief…You will be deeply missed, Dave.”

A GoFundMe to support his family has raised more than $175,000 since it was created Tuesday. He is survived by his wife Tessa, who is pregnant, and their two sons, Kasper and Raffi.

“We place no expectations on the donation amounts; give a little or give a lot,” the crowd fundraising page read. “The money will never replace Dave, but it might provide for opportunities that he would have surely made happen for the family he loved.”