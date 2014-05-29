Slopestyle’s First-Ever Olympic Gold Medalists Headline Summer Camp at Woodward Copper

Woodward is thrilled to welcome the first-ever Olympic gold medalists in men’s slopestyle to camp this summer as Sage Kotsenburg and Joss Christensen hit Woodward Copper July 14-15. Campers will get the opportunity to hang out, train and grab photo ops with the Olympians.

The two Park City locales and members of the “I Ride Park City” All Stars team both made history in the debut of slopestyle this year at the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. Kotsenburg won men’s snowboard slopestyle and Christensen took men’s slopestyle skiing. They’ve been on cereal boxes, early morning talk shows, late-night television, landed in the pages of Rolling Stone and their next stop is camp at Woodward Copper.

“We are excited to welcome Woodward Copper passholders Sage and Joss back to Colorado’s only ski and snowboard camp,” said Morrison Hsieh, General Manager of Woodward Copper. “Campers will enjoy a ton of snow with Sage and Joss learning new tricks with Woodward’s exclusive Parkskis and Parkboards and some exciting new features we’ve installed for camp this summer.”

Coming off a winter season with more than 29 feet of snow and with a record-breaking number of campers signed up, Woodward Copper is gearing up for a great summer season. Along with lots of snow, campers will get to take advantage of faster and easier laps during on-snow terrain park sessions thanks to the installation of a new surface lift in Central Park. Additionally, campers will be greeted with a new BagJump Freestyle Airbag, which will make aerials possible for campers of all ages and skill levels.

There is still time to sign up to join Sage and Joss at camp at Woodward at Copper in July. If you can’t make these dates, there are always pros dropping in. To register or find out more information visit: woodwardatcopper.com