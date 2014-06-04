Big Air-Team SBX Proposed for 2018

On the heels of the successful debut of new Olympic events like slopestyle snowboarding, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA) is proposing the addition of two new Olympic snowboarding events. The USSA will make its formal proposal to the International Ski Federation (FIS), the sport’s governing body, when its entire membership meets June 1-6 in Barcelona for its FIS Congress for the inclusion of big air snowboarding and team snowboardcross. Big air has been contested at the FIS World Championships since 2003 while SBX has been an integral and popular Olympic event since 2006.

Video by USSA Network.