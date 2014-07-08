Olympic Medalist Alex Diebold Signed With WEND Wax

Olympic medalist Alex Deibold has just signed a one-year contract with high-performance wax brand WEND.

This past season, Deibold stood on the FIS World Cup podium in Sochi, Russia and Lake Louise, Canada, and topped it all off with a bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympic games. He joins the WEND Elite Team of Daron Rahlves, Lindsey Jacobellis, Kazu Kokubo, Heather McPhie, Nick Goepper, Grete Eliassen and John Teller. Alex’s hard work and unique background make him a logical addition to the WEND family, having made his way from being an alternate/wax tech at the 2010 Olympics to landing on the podium in 2014.

“The path of my snowboard career has been different than most and I’m proud of the way I got where I am,” said Alex. “I couldn’t think of a more appropriate place for me than in the WEND family. I’m looking forward to having this partner for the ever-exciting journey that is snowboarding.”

John Dahl, President at Wax Research commented, “Alex will be an integral component to our WEND elite group. His dedication to the sport and hard work are qualities we embrace here at Wax Research.”

About ALEX DEIBOLD

Born and raised on the East Coast, Alex has been on the snow as long as he can remember. He began competing at a young age and was quickly recruited to attend and train at Stratton Mountain School. In his senior year of high school, he placed 4th in Boardercross at a USSA Grand Prix, and was subsequently named to the U.S. Snowboard Team. During his US Team Tenure, Alex has continued his upward trajectory in Boardercross with multiple X Games appearances and top ten FIS World Cup finishes. www.alexdeibold.com