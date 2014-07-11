VIDEO: Behind The Scenes of Jamie Anderson’s ESPN Body Issue

Go behind the scenes on the making of ESPN The Magazine’s 2014 Body Issue featuring professional snowboarder and Olympic gold medalist, Jamie Anderson. Jamie bares all for the body issue and explains, “At first I was a little bit terrified but it was really good practice for me to accept everything about myself and love my body and not judge the little things that we do as women or anyone and just embrace where I’m at”.

Jamie sits down with ESPN for an in-depth interview about her recent successes and how she keeps herself happy and grounded with so much going on surrounding her snowboarding career. She tells ESPN, ”If people are inspired, that’s awesome. If people want to judge you, then that’s just not any of my business. It’s all good either way”.

Rock on Jamie, we love this issue and everything it stands for!

Read her entire interview with ESPN here.

