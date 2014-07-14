Nine U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Athletes Nominated for ESPY Awards

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association will be the most represented sports organization at the 2014 ESPY Awards with nine Olympic athletes nominated in five categories. Sochi gold medalists Mikaela Shiffrin (Eagle-Vail, CO), David Wise (Reno, NV), Jamie Anderson (S. Lake Tahoe, CA) and Maddie Bowman (S. Lake Tahoe, CA) are each nominated for two awards with Shiffrin up for Best Female Athlete, the top women’s honor. Kelly Clark (West Dover, VT), Kaitlyn Farrington (Bellevue, ID), Joss Christensen (Park City, UT), Sage Kotsenburg (Park City, UT) and Ted Ligety (Park City, UT) also received nominations. Fans can submit their vote for the awards at http://espn.go.com/espys/2014/.

Tiger Shaw, President and CEO, U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association

It is an honor to have so many of our sports acknowledged in this year’s ESPY Awards. Each of these athletes is outstanding in their own right, but it was their performance as a team that led to our success in Sochi. We are proud to have these athletes representing the USSA alongside some of the greatest professional sport athletes and teams in the United States.

Best Female Athlete/Best Female U.S. Olympic Athlete – Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin (Eagle-Vail, CO) went from a rising star to one of the best ski racers in American history in a matter of years. In 2013, she became the first U.S. slalom World Cup champion since Tamara McKinney in 1983-84. She backed it up in 2014 with title number two by notching five wins. Shiffrin became the youngest woman in U.S. history to win a World Championship and the youngest athlete in history (male or female) to win an Olympic slalom gold medal.

The ESPY Awards will take place on July 16th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Coverage begins at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN. Tune in and cheer on your favorite U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team athletes!