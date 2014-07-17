USSA Athletes Win Three ESPY Awards

U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA) athletes walked away with three awards at the 2014 ESPY Awards. Olympic champion Jamie Anderson (S. Lake Tahoe, CA) won Best Female Action Sports Athlete and Best Female U.S. Olympian. Sage Kotsenburg (Park City, UT), who opened the Olympics winning gold in slopestyle snowboarding’s debut, won Best Male U.S. Olympian. The USSA was the most represented sports organization at the 2014 ESPY Awards with nine Olympic athletes nominated in five categories. Sochi Olympians Mikaela Shiffrin (Eagle-Vail, CO), David Wise (Reno, NV), Maddie Bowman (S. Lake Tahoe, CA), Kelly Clark (West Dover, VT), Kaitlyn Farrington (Bellevue, ID), Joss Christensen (Park City, UT), and Ted Ligety (Park City, UT) also received nominations. The USSA played a key role in advancing new events like slopestyle into the Olympics.

Best Female Action Sports Athlete/Best Female U.S. Olympic Athlete – Jamie Anderson

After earning a silver medal in slopestyle snowboarding at X Games Aspen, Jamie Anderson (S. Lake Tahoe, CA) came out on top at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, winning the gold medal in slopestyle snowboarding’s debut.

Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete – Sage Kotsenburg

After a strong showing during the 2014 Olympic qualification process, Sage Kotsenburg (Park City, UT) walked away from Sochi with the first U.S. Olympic gold medal of the games and the first-ever Olympic gold medal in snowboarding slopestyle.

ESPY Winners 2014

Best male action sports athlete: Nyjah Huston, Skateboarding

Best male U.S. Olympic athlete: Sage Kotsenburg, Snowboard Slopestyle

Best female college athlete: Breanna Stewart, Connecticut Basketball

Best NBA Player: Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

Best female tennis player: Maria Sharapova

Best fighter: Floyd Mayweather, Boxing

Best breakthrough athlete: Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks