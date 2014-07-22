VIDEO: GoPro’s Road To The ESPY’s with Sage Kotsenburg and Joss Christensen

Olympic gold medalists Sage Kotsenburg and Joss Christensen jetted around the country with the Woodward Team until arriving at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA. The athletes were rolling in style in a private jet that took them from shredding the summertime park at Woodward Copper to Woodward Tahoe for some skating. The adventure ended at the ESPY Awards where both gold medalists were nominated for Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete. Sage ended up taking home the award for the night to end a memorable trip for all.

Watch their epic adventure to the ESPY‘s below, shot 100% on the HD HERO3+ camera from GoPro.

Shot: Mike Thomas, Paul Heran, Kelly Karis / Edited: Mike Thomas