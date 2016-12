Olympic bronze medalist Nick Goepper just dropped his 2014 Mammoth Unbound edit that is a must-watch. He took some time off his competitive schedule and rode Mammoth Mountain’s Unbound terrain park like a boss. Directed, filmed and edited by George Watts, check out ‘SUNBOUND’ with Nick Goepper below.

SUNBOUND – Nick Goepper from the attic co. on Vimeo.