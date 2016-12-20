U.S. Ski and Snowboard Assosiation Updates
ALPINE – Audi FIS Ski World Cup
Men’s DH – Val Gardena
The USA put three men into the top 10 in the Val Gardena downhill, led by Steven Nyman in third – just missing a record fourth career win on the Sassing. Travis Ganong was seventh and Bryce Bennett attacked from the 54th start position to finish eighth. The men now head over the mountain for Sunday’s Alta Badia GS and a PGS on Monday. All events will be streamed live on NBC Sports.
Women’s Downhill - Val d’Isere
Breezy Johnson had another strong event as she led the USA in 13th at the Val d’Isere downhill. Alice McKennis was 14th as Friday’s combined downhill winner Laurenne Ross sat out the day with illness. Sunday the women race super G which will be streamed live on NBC Sports.
Road to Aspen Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals
Marcel Hirscher held onto a solid lead in the men’s overall World Cup with Kjetil Jansrud managing only a 12th in downhill Saturday. Hirscher holds a commanding 118 point margin going into the Alta Badia GS Sunday. On the women’s side, Swiss Lara Gut went out for the second day in a row but Italy’s Sofia Goggia continued to sneak up the rankings under the radar and establish herself as a contender this season. Mikaela Shiffrin holds a 31 point lead with Goggia likely to close the gap in Sunday’s super G. Shiffrin, Gut and Goggia will meet again Tuesday at a GS in Courchevel.
CROSS COUNTRY – FIS Cross Country World Cup
15k/10k Mass Start – La Clusaz
Rosie Brennan was 22nd with Liz Stephen 23rd as illness took its toll on the U.S. Ski Team with both Jessie Diggins and Sadie Bjornsen sitting out the race. In the men’s 15k, Eric Bjornsen had a strong race to finish 20th – his first distance skate points. Sunday all eyes will be on the American women who have been on the podium in the last three World Cup team events. All events will be streamed live on NBC Sports.
FREESKIING – Toyota U.S. Grand Prix
Halfpipe, Copper Mountain
The USA kicked off the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix with three halfpipe podium spots. Annalisa Drew was second with Devin Logan third. Aaron Blunck came from behind on the final run of the day to sneak into third for the men. The event will be broadcast at 3:00 p.m. EST Sunday on NBC.
Skicross, Montafon
Brant Crossan was 23rd in a World Cup skicross in Montafon. The tour now heads to Innichen, Italy for a pair of events Wednesday and Thursday.
FREESTYLE – FIS Freestyle World Cup
Aerials, Beida Lake
The World Cup aerials season got underway Saturday in China with four Americans in the top 10. Jonathan Lillis led the way for the USA finishing just off the podium in fourth for men. Ashley Caldwell was eighth for the women. Sunday will be a mixed gender team event, with the opening jump counting as an individual World Cup.
NORDIC COMBINED - FIS Nordic Combined World Cup
World Cup – Ramsau
Taylor Fletcher was 27th and brother Bryan 29th in a World Cup at Ramsau. A second competition is set for Sunday. All events will be streamed live on NBC Sports.
SKI JUMPING – FIS Ski Jumping World Cup
Men’s HS137m – Engelberg
Mike Glasder was 39th to lead the USA in Engelberg. Kevin Bickner was 41st with Will Rhoads 49th. Another World Cup is set for Sunday and will be streamed live on NBC Sports.
SNOWBOARDING - Toyota U.S. Grand Prix
Big Air, Copper Mountain
Olympic slopestyle champion Jami Anderson took the big air win in the Team USA Winter Champions series, part of the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix weekend at Copper Mountain. Ryan Stassel was third for the men.
Snowboardcross, Montafon
After Hagen Kearney took a career first World Cup win Friday, the team had Saturday off leading into Sunday with a team event, which will be streamed live on NBC Sports.
Broadcast and Streaming Schedule (all times EST)
All events streaming at: www.nbcsports.com/live
Saturday, Dec. 17
4:00 p.m. – Women’s downhill, Val d’Isere TV: Universal HD
5:30 p.m. – Men’s downhill, Val Gardena TV: Universal HD
Sunday, Dec. 18
12:30 a.m. – Team aerials, Beida Lake
3:30 a.m. – Men’s GS1, Alta Badia
4:30 a.m. – Women’s super G, Val d’Isere
5:30 a.m. – Nordic combined HS96 ski jump, Ramsau
6:30 a.m. – Men’s 4x5k team event, La Clusaz
6:30 a.m. – Mens GS2, Alta Badia
7:30 a.m. – Team SBX, Montafon
8:00 a.m. – Men’s HS137m ski jump, Engelberg
9:00 a.m. – Women’s 4x5k team event, La Clusaz
9:15 a.m. – Nordic combined 10k, Ramsau
2:00 p.m. – Halfpipe snowboarding, Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Copper Mountain TV: NBC
3:00 p.m. – Halfpipe skiing, Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Copper Mountain TV: NBC
8:00 p.m. – Men’s giant slalom, Alta Badia TV: NBCSN
9:30 p.m. – Women’s super G, Val d’Isere TV: NBCSN
Monday, Dec. 19
12:00 p.m. – Men’s alpine PGS, Alta Badia
6:30 p.m. – Men’s alpine PGS, Alta Badia TV: Universal HD
Tuesday, Dec. 20
4:30 a.m. – Women’s GS1, Courchevel
7:30 a.m. – Women’s GS2, Courchevel
3:00 p.m. – Women’s giant slalom, Courchevel TV: Universal HD
Thursday, Dec. 22
11:45 a.m. – Men’s SL1, Madonna di Campiglio
2:45 p.m. – Men’s SL2, Madonna di Campiglio
10:00 p.m. – Men’s night slalom, Madonna di Campiglio TV: Universal HD