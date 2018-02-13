Shaun White Stirs Up Chaos at the Men’s Halfpipe Event – Winter Olympics

The first couple rounds at the Men’s Halfpipe Event were wild!

After the Women’s Halfpipe Event put on the most memorable show, the boys were preparing to make their mark on the event! Each competitor representing their respective country would take off, drop into the groomed icy halfpipe and top the next competitor in their tactful and daring run.

It honestly felt unreal. Shaun White’s first run scored him a spot in the top 12, but as the competition rose, Whites’s score slowly started to drop. On his next run White decided to bust out a massive air and landing back-to-back double cork 1260s scoring a 98.50. Sitting comfortably almost 2 points ahead of Scotty James representing Australia with a 96.75.

Shaun White took home gold at this event in 2006 and then again in 2010. During the 2014 Sochi Olympics, White was unable to retain his streak and finished in 4th. 2018 Winter Olympics might be the year White wins it all back!

Top 12

1. Shaun White, United States, 98.50 points

2. Scotty James, Australia, 96.75 points

3. Ayumu Hirano, Japan, 95.25 points

4. Ben Ferguson, United States, 91.00 points

5. Raibu Katayama, Japan, 90.75 points

6. Jan Scherrer, Switzerland, 84.00 points

7. Chase Josey, United States, 83.75 points

8. Jake Pates, United States, 82.25 points

9. Patrick Burgener, Switzerland, 82.00 points

10. Yuto Totsuka, Japan, 80.00 points

11. Peetu Piiroinen, Finland, 77.50 points

12. Kent Callister, Australia, 77.00 points