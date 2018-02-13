Shaun White’s Domination During the Men’s Halfpipe Event

After dominated and securing the first spot out of the top 12 yesterday, Shaun White has not just taken…but stolen the gold!

During his second to last run, Shaun’s third maneuver’s landing left his run incomplete and the gold up for the taking. With Australian competitor Scotty James and Ayumu Hirano representing Japan hot on his heels, White had one and only one chance to reclaim his victory. He had to be bold and take a chance. The only maneuver that would push him back into first would be landing back-to-back 1440s, which is exactly what he did!

Shaun White snatched the win and earned himself his third gold medal since 2010. Another win for USA!