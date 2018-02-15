Mikaela Shiffrin Takes Home Gold For Team USA and Takes a Knee on the Super G Skiing Event

Mikaela Shiffrin, newly acclaimed giant slalom gold medalist of team USA, announced that she will not be competing in the Super G skiing event on Saturday at the Winter Olympics.

Currently, Shriffrin is deemed the best Alpine skier in the world so this strategic decision was well mulled over before decided upon. Shriffrin’s hectic training and event schedule led her to ultimately take a knee on her ambitious plans to claim five gold medal in five completely separate Alpine Events.

Mikaela’s mother and coach comments on this decision stating – “We’re just going to get her a day of rest and then go do the downhill and combined.”

The gold medalist is known for taking her specific training regimes and rest habits very seriously. She even sets aside a full eight hours’ of rest per night to allow her body to completely recover.

We commend her for even attempting this circus- like jugging act, but ultimately believe she has made the right decision. In order to excess in other events, she must prioritize. After all, she’s not an octopus.