Jessie Diggins Digs Her Feet in the Cross-Country Field and Sprints to Victory

Another gold was awarded to team USA!

Cross-Country skier Jessie Diggins dug her feet in the Cross-Country Field and sprinted her way to victory.

Jessie Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall outsprinted some fierce competitors in this event, ending the longest drought for the USA Women’s cross-country skiing team claiming their first gold medal….ever!

Both athletes Diggins and Randall lavished the win. Individually Diggins finished top six in all four events she competed in. Her skill and drive were top tier but the USA competitor wasn’t able to catch a break until the sprint event. Similarly, Randall has been training for this specific event for the past 20 years. If that’s not dedication, were not sure what is.

Congratulations team USA on this sweet sweet victory!