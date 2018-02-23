Kyle Mack of Team USA Awarded Silver Medal After a Bloody Big Air Event

February 23, 2018

The PYEONGCHANG, South Korea 2018 Winter Olympics are nearing an end and One of the most anticipated events came out with a bloody bang this evening!

Kyle Mack – first-time olympian for the US team claimed victory this evening when he landed the first ever frontside triple cork 1440 bloody Dracula advancing his score and ultimately claiming victory!

Regardless of Canadian athlete Sebastien Toutant taking gold, the rookie olympian represented America by claiming his spot on the podium and securing silver. Yet another victory for team USA of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Kyle Mack of Team USA Awarded Silver Medal After a Bloody Big Air Event Photo by NBC Olympics

The fact of the matter is… all competitors of the Big Air event are the true MVPS. With athletes like Max Parrot taking gnarly spills and walking off the slope covered in blood. This event was maxed out on adrenaline and the world was feeding off of the hype! What an insane event. Congratulations to all that placed, everyone represented their country with bravery and INSANE AIR!

