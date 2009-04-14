Vail Resorts Makes Helmets Manditory for Employees

Vail Resorts, a collection of five mountain resorts, announced that next season all employees will be required to wear helmets when skiing or boarding on the job. “At Vail Resorts, the safety of our employees and guests is a top priority and we believe the time has come for us to take our commitment to safety to the next level. Our employees will set the example next year for all who enjoy skiing and riding our slopes,” said John Garnsey, co-president of Vail Resorts’ Mountain Division and chief operating officer of Beaver Creek Resort.

Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Heavenly, and Vail all make up Vail Resorts. Other helmet related rules for next season include requiring children (12 and under) who participate in a group lesson to wear a helmet. And helmets will be part of all rental packages for children.

The Ski Channel voluntarily wears helmets on the mountain for the same reason we buckle our seat belts. Life is good and you can’t ski if you’re not around anymore. So here’s to helmets for all, except maybe for Glen Plake. The mohawk is protection enough for Mr. Plake.

photo: not the kind of helmet you want to ski or board with