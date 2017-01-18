#Alpine Mountain
A variety of challenging terrain and a beginner friendly learning area makes
it the perfect place for kids and adults learning to ski or ride.
For the thrill seekers, enjoy the half pipe and terrain parks….
For the kid in all of us, snowtubing is a great adventure…
Full service lodge with cafeteria, pizza parlor, ski shop, rental and
repair shops, and Certified Ski School. Our lounge overlooking the slopes
offers a casual menu, great drinks and live weekend entertainment.
Great group rates and packages are perfect for a winter party or
get-together. Private rooms available, busses welcome.
Key Stats
- Summit: 1,150 feet
- Base: 600 feet
- Vertical Drop: 500 feet
- Lifts: 3
- Skiable Area: 120 acres
- Annual Snowfall: 50 inches