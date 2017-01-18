#Bear Valley
Bear Valley Ski Area provides panoramic views from the Sierra Nevada peaks to 3,800 feet below the resort into the deep, granite cut of the Mokelumne River.
Bear Valley, technically a mid-size ski resort, offers skiers and boarders extensive terrain ranking it the 8th largest ski area in California. All terrain is accessible from the 11 efficient lifts shuttling riders up the mountain.
The Grizzly Bowl, one of Bear Valley’s biggest attractions, boasts more than 1,000 feet of vertical complete with an array of steep narrow chutes and wide open bowls. The “Grizz” is one of the most challenging descents in the state.
Key Stats
- Summit: 8,500 feet
- Base: 6,600 feet
- Vertical Drop: 1,900 feet
- Lifts: 11
- Skiable Area: 1,280 acres
- Annual Snowfall: 450 inches